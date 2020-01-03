Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
FRIDAY
A 38-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of W. Michigan Boulevard.
THURSDAY
A 22-year-old Gary man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
A 33-year-old Michigan City man was arrested in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
A 30-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
Police are investigating a case where a 49-year-old woman allegedly stole a scratch off lottery ticket from her 25-year-old daughter.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Michigan City man on charges of selling or manufacturing narcotic drugs, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
A 17-year-old was arrested on A and C misdemeanors for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A 48-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, an A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, also an A misdemeanor.
WEDNESDAY
Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of White Oak Drive.
Metro PCS reported a case of criminal mischief at 9:57 a.m. in the 1300 block of Franklin Street.
Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Springfield Avenue.
