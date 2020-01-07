Stevens announces candidacy for county clerk

HANNA —Longtime La Porte County resident Heather Stevens has announced her candidacy for La Porte County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
An active community member and leader within her hometown of Hanna, and in the county, Stevens said she wants to bring that same energy and passion to La Porte County government.
Born and raised in La Porte County, she attended South Central High School and Ancilla College. With her husband Allen, she raised their now-adult children on a small farm near Hanna. She stays involved in her community as a member of the Hanna Lions Club, Union Mills Conservation Club, American Legion Post 356 Women's Auxiliary, 463GOP and the La Porte County Republican Party.
Stevens is also a founding member of the South County Community Coalition, which she currently serves as secretary and treasurer. She's been on the Hanna Fest steering committee for four years and is serving a third year as chairwoman.
Co-director of the La Porte County Board of Voter Registration, Stevens is also a member of the 36th class of Leadership La Porte County.
She said her campaign will focus on "improving constituent services, improving elections, and maintaining accountability" in the Clerk’s Office. That would include possibly expanding office hours in both the Michigan City and La Porte courthouses.
"Not everyone works a traditional nine-to-five job," Stevens said. "Hoosiers should not have to take time off of work to conduct business with the Clerk's Office."
She also believes "politics has no place in the County Clerk's Office." As co-director of the Voter Registration Board, she said she's "worked with voters and candidates from all political parties to ensure everyone receives the same level of prompt, courteous and professional service."
Improving elections in La Porte County is also important to Stevens, she said.
“Electronic poll books are used in numerous counties in Indiana. La Porte County needs to implement this technology to keep our elections safe and fair. Conforming to state mandates in the future will be a challenge. We need a clerk that can meet these challenges.”
Stevens has also voiced support for voting centers to improve voter turnout and keep elections fair.
The duties of the clerk, an officer of the court and custodian of the clerk's records and seal, include entering judgments and orders of the court, receiving money in this official capacity, issuing licenses and recording wills and matters of trust in probate proceedings.
"All of these require accountability, not only to each individual being served but to all of the taxpayers to ensure the Clerk's Office is fiscally responsible," Stevens said.
To learn more about Stevens or to get involved in her campaign, follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/HeatherStevensForLaPorteCountyClerk.
