CCS forum on fostering youth resiliency
MICHIGAN CITY – The Center for Creative Solutions will host its Innovation Forum 2019: "Fostering Resiliency in Our Youth" on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation at 402 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The interactive session will explore the 7 Cs of resilience, 10 tips for building resilience in children and teens, the connection between resiliency and stress, the importance of relationships as a resiliency skill, and more. It is open to the public and geared toward anyone working with young people.
Featured speaker is Elizabeth Adams, La Porte County native and research coordinator in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Indiana University School of Public Health. The event is free and includes a light lunch. To register, call 219-861-0955, email creativity52@comcast.net, or visit CenterforCreativeSolutions.com.
Airport Board to meet Thursday
MICHIAGN CITY – The Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Airport Terminal Building on State Road 212. The agenda includes updates on Hangar A5-2, emergency radio purchase and installation, a High School Summer Drone Camp, improvements to Runway 2 RSA/RPZ, and a purchase agreement for Tonn & Blank property. The board will meet in executive session prior to the regular meeting to discuss the purchase, lease or transfer or real property.
Barker Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Barker Civic Center Commission and Friends of Barker Civic Center will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St. in Michigan City. The commission will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. prior to the meeting to receive information and interview prospective employees.
Compost site hours to change
La PORTE – Hours change seasonally at the La Porte County Solid Waste District's Compost Site, and residents are being notified that winter hours will take effect on Sunday at the site 724 Ziegler Rd. in La Porte. Site hours will be changing due to shorter days and the amount of material being brought in. New hours will be Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sundays and Mondays. The site will also be closed for government holidays. For more information call 219-326-0014.
City Hall announces holiday closures
MICHIGAN CITY – In observance of the Christmas holiday, City Hall will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 23-25; and will reopen and resume normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Thursday, Dec. 26. In observance of the New Year’s holiday, City Hall will be closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Dec. 29-31; and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Chinese Dinner Movie Night
MICHIGAN CITY – The Sinai Temple Sisterhood will host its annual Latkes & Chinese Dinner Movie Night in conjunction with the Chanukah celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, the third night of Chanukah. The featured movie will be "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," which is suitable for all ages. Cost of the dinner is $10 per person. Persons wishing to attend should RSVP by Dec. 20 at 219-874-4477 or sinaitemple@sbcglobal.net. Guests are invited to bring their Chanukiah.
