MHS SEEKS HOME FOR 3-LEGGED SENIOR

Milo came to the Michiana Humane Society 10 days ago after his owner died in hospice care. Nurses feared he would be euthanized because no family member could take him in, but nurse Debbie George had a better idea. She and her husband adopted a kitten from MHS over the summer and she hoped they'd be able to help him get a home. Milo is 10 and lost a leg four years ago after being hit by a car. He has many old dog lumps and bumps, but his main problem is he's overweight. At his age, Milo deserves to live out his life in a peaceful, loving home, according to MHS executive director Johanna Humbert. For more information, call 219-872-4499 or email johanna@michianahumanesociety.org.
