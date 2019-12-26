Pancake breakfast
MICHIGAN CITY — The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 980 will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, milk, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $7. The breakfast will take place at the Michigan City Family Center, 1108 Franklin St. For more information, call 219-872-3828.
Council and commissioners to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council will conduct a reorganizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the County Government Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte. Prior to the public meeting, the County Council and the La Porte County Board of Commissioners will meet in a joint executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss the job performance evaluations of individual employees.
Commission for Women special meeting
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Commission for Women will conduct a special Event Planning Meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at The Nest, 803 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The agenda includes discussion of the 2019 Women’s Suffrage Commemoration activities; and the 2020 International Women’s History Month celebration. The next regular meeting is will be Jan. 16.
New officers to be sworn in
MICHIGAN CITY — The Police Civil Service Commission in Michigan City will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at Michigan City City Hall, Council Chambers, Lower Level, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, for swearing in of new hires.
Long Beach council meeting changed
LONG BEACH – The Town of Long Beach will conduct its January Town Council meeting a week early, on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall at 2400 Oriole Trail in Long Beach. February’s meeting will remain the second Monday of the month – Feb. 10. The meetings are open to the public.
MC Tree Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Tree Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the West Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers, and updates on outreach, fundraising, education, gardening/landscaping, Arbor Day, city park trees, city street trees, the Tree Walk, and purchasing and tree planting.
Promise Scholarship appeal to be heard
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Promise Scholarship Exceptions Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the East Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss one student’s appeal.
