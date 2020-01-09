MICHIGAN CITY – While the Michigan City area is expected to miss out on heavy snow this weekend, city officials are reminding residents that when the white stuff does inevitably arrive, they need to watch where they park.
"Without jinxing anything, we have been very fortunate with the snow conditions this winter," Mayor Duane Parry said in a statement.
However, he is reminding residents about city ordinances regarding snow removal and parking restrictions. "When winter weather arrives, it is important to understand and follow snow removal guidelines for everyone’s safety," he said.
Below are some of the terms you may hear this season, and how they relate to where and when you can park your vehicle, according to Central Services.
A “snow removal condition” is a formal declaration made by the mayor, Street Department superintendent, or the mayor’s designee when actual or expected precipitation will create hazardous or dangerous street conditions.
When a snow removal condition is declared, two regulations go into effect:
1. No vehicle can park on a street identified by a street sign as a “snow route.” Snow routes are roadways that are heavily traveled and considered necessary thoroughfares for the movement of traffic across the city. A vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving under its own power, or left unattended on a snow route can be issued a citation, towed or impounded at the owner’s expense.
2. If your street is not designated a “snow route,” parking is banned according to the following schedule:
• On even-numbered days of the week, no parking is permitted on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses from 6 a.m. to midnight. For example, if you live at 102 Main St., you may not park on your side of the street on an even-numbered day (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.).
b. On odd-numbered days of the week:, no parking is permitted on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses from 6 a.m. to midnight.
There are numerous city parking lots that can be utilized for off-street parking, and the city recommends you move your vehicle from a city lot once the snow has ended.
If you receive a ticket for improper parking during a “snow removal condition,” you will be subject to a fine of $15 if paid within 24 hours; $25 if paid in 24-72 hours; or $50 if paid beyond 72 hours up to 30 days, according to the ordinance. Tickets are payable at the Michigan City Police Department. Vehicle owners are responsible for all towing and impound fees.
Michigan City streets are divided into eight snow plow routes. During a significant snow storm, major arteries are priority, and other streets on each route are plowed in sequence and made passable as quickly as possible. While it is snowing, snow plow drivers are instructed to open up each route, and when the storm concludes, plows will widen all streets by pushing accumulated snow back to the curb.
No homeowner or occupant can push, move, or cause or permit to be pushed or moved, any snow or ice into any street in an amount or manner that may impede or hamper vehicular traffic flow or snow removal, according to city ordinance. Any person found to be in violation may be subject to a fine of $50.
Residents and businesses should not shovel, blow, plow or throw snow onto the streets or pile it so as to block sidewalks. City ordinance prohibits this and could result in a fine of $50. Whenever possible, pile snow to the right of your driveway. This will reduce the potential of having it plowed back into your driveway opening. All snow must be shoveled and kept on the owner’s property.
While there is currently no ordinance that requires residents to clear their sidewalks, it is strongly encouraged to ensure safety to pedestrians or guests at your home.
For questions or more information, contact Central Services at 219-873-1500.
