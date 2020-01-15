Fire Commission meeting canceled
LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Fire Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been postponed to a future date to be determined later.
No trash pickup in MC Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Refuse Department will be closed Monday to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Trash pickup will resume on Tuesday and be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The executive session will be to discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statute.
BOW to meet in closed session
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety will meet in a closed session at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the Mayor's Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
Urban Enterprise meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY – Because of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, the Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association has canceled its January meeting. Monthly board meetings will resume in February.
County Zoning Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte. The agenda includes a variance for an accessory structure at 8116 W. Orchard Dr. in Coolspring Township; a petition for variance for a second auxiliary structure at 8167 W. Country Lane in Coolspring Township; a variance for a pole barn with restroom prior to a home being built in the 3200 N. block of CR-950W in Coolspring Township; and a variance for an accessory structure to be used as an apartment while a home is built at 14266 S. CR-750W in Cass Township.
Redevelopment Authority to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Redevelopment Authority will conduct its annual organizational meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Planning Department conference room at CIty Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers.
Fundraising to be discussed
MICHIGAN CITY – The Fundraising Committee of the Michigan City Human Rights Commission will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Human Rights Department at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting is to discuss fundraising activities for 2020.
