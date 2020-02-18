MICHIGAN CITY – The murder case against a local teen has been put on hold while the Indiana Court of Appeals decides whether the case should have been dismissed.
Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls, now 17, faces one count of murder and one count of dangerous possession of a firearm in La Porte Superior Court 1, where a mistrial was declared his second day in front of a jury in December.
Qualls fatally shot 18-year-old Dareon Brown outside a Karwick Road residence on Dec. 18, 2018, and was arrested later that day. In February 2019, he filed a notice with the court indicating he intended to argue self-defense before the jury.
However, during the trial, a police witness disclosed during heated cross-examination that Qualls had made no statement to police on the day of his arrest, information the judge had deemed months prior to have been inadmissible.
Because of the officer’s statement, the judge granted a defense motion for mistrial. However, he denied Qualls’ subsequent motion to dismiss the case.
The defense claims that to retry Qualls would create a circumstance of double jeopardy, but the trial court disagreed.
“The Double Jeopardy clause does protect the defendant from improper conduct by the State designed to provoke a mistrial, but that is not what happened here,” Judge Michael Bergerson wrote in his order denying the motion to dismiss.
“While [Michigan City Police Asst. Chief Jillian Ashley] was a State’s Witness, the State cannot be held responsible for the Defendant’s choice to pursue repeated, inaccurate questions on cross-examination into this topic of self-defense.”
Bergerson’s order goes on to say the state did not goad the defendant into requesting a mistrial; nor did the defense prove that the state intended to cause a mistrial by failing to educate the witness prior to trial regarding which information was inadmissible.
In its request for an interlocutory appeal, the defense claims Ashley’s 12 years’ experience as a police officer are evidence she would know not to testify that a defendant had invoked his right to silence; and it takes issue with her having investigated a case in which the decedent was her great-nephew.
Qualls “will suffer substantial expense, damage and injury if the Court’s Order denying the Motion to Dismiss is erroneous and the determination thereof is withheld until after an additional trial and judgment,” defense attorney Elizabeth Flynn writes in her motion for interlocutory appeal, filed in January.
In his order dated Feb. 6, Bergerson agrees regarding the harm that would be done to Qualls if the appellate court were to overturn his decision on the motion to dismiss after a second trial and potential judgment.
Furthermore, he writes, “this Order involves a substantial question of law in which the early determination of which will promote a more orderly disposition of the case.”
While his case is before the Indiana Court of Appeals, Qualls remains free on GPS monitoring with a 10 p.m. curfew and no-contact order between him and Brown’s family.
Although he’d been incarcerated from the time of his arrest until the mistrial was declared, Qualls was ordered released from the La Porte County Jail as the case proceeds because he had spent a year in lockup without having completed a jury trial.
