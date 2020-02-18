WESTVILLE – An observant correctional officer discovered a large stash of synthetic marijuana hidden in a common area of the Westville Correctional Facility on Friday.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Joseph Farley, lead captain at WCF, found a "large amount" of K2 – a synthetic form of cannabis – and tobacco hidden in a common area.
A field test was conducted by the IDOC Office of Intelligence and Investigations which confirmed the substances to be K2 and tobacco, according to IDOC spokesman David Leonard.
The total amount of contraband found was 139.9 grams of K2, and 4.7 grams of tobacco.
"The keen eye, correctional experience, and attention to details of Captain Farley resulted in the discovery of this contraband," WCF Warden John Galipeau said.
"There is no doubt in my mind the discovery of the illicit drugs made by Captain Farley helped make the Westville Correctional Facility safer for offenders, as well as staff working at the facility."
Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made, mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked, or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices.
The products are also known as herbal or liquid incense, according to IDOC.
"Any time mind-altering drugs are introduced into a confinement facility the consequences can be unpredictable and sometimes even deadly," Galipeau said.
No one has been charged with trafficking the K2, but IDOC is investigating.
Trafficking in a correctional facility is a felony defined as the "act of buying or selling of illegal substances or substances which may be legal but are not permitted in a correctional environment, such as the sale or trade of tobacco products," a statement from IDOC said.
