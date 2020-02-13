Illinois man killed in I-94 crash
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer that crashed into a semi along the shoulder of I-94 on Wednesday as Steven A. Kowalkoski of Champaign, Illinois. The Blazer was westbound near mile marker 37, about 3 miles east of the U.S. 421 exit.
The Blazer struck the rear of the semi, which was disabled and parked well off the roadway at the time, according to Indiana State Police. Investigators said it was unclear why the Blazer left the roadway.
LaLu student Poetry Out Loud finalist
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Commission and Indiana State Library have announced that students representing 14 high schools, including La Lumiere, will compete Saturday in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals.
Lauren Jordanich of La Lumiere School will be among the competitors in the poetry recitation contest that will begin at 8:30 a.m. (CST) at the Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis. The state champion receives a $200 cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April. The champion’s school receives a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books.
County Spelling Bee rescheduled
UNION MILLS — Due to the inclement weather, the La Porte County Spelling Bee scheduled for Thursday night at South Central School was postponed. The new date is Monday, Feb. 24 at South Central. The Bee will begin at 6 p.m.
Board of Works to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Public Works & Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall Building. The agenda includes Patch Harborside Heritage Organization’s request for closure of one portion of Michigan Boulevard in front of Westcott Park for the 17th annual Celebration on Aug. 15; a request for a vendor/pyrotechnician to perform a fireworks display at J&B West Headquarters on June 27; and a request for a beer garden on March 7 at 7th and Franklin to benefit the “Irish Garden” in Friendship Gardens.
Housing Authority Board meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Michigan City will meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the offices at 621 E. Michigan Blvd. The executive session will be to discuss strategy regarding pending litigation or collective bargaining; and the job performance evaluations of employees.
The board will then conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. The agenda includes management and financial reports, an update on union negotiations, and audit quotes.
Fire Pension Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Fire Pension Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Michigan City Fire Administration Office at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes a report on payroll.
