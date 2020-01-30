Second-grader Jackson Firanek measures his the face of his father, Josh Firanek’s, in an estimation activity during a Mind and Body-themed Family Night at Knapp Elementary School in Michigan City last week. See more photos on A8.
Second-grader Jackson Firanek measures his the face of his father, Josh Firanek’s, in an estimation activity during a Mind and Body-themed Family Night at Knapp Elementary School in Michigan City last week. See more photos on A8.
Photos provided / Knapp Elementary
Students in kindergarten through second grade enjoyed story time, when they got a chance to listen to, dance along to, and act out “Boogie Monster.”
A reading “escape room” called for families to decode inspirational quotes from famous athletes about growth mindsets in order to advance.
Each family who completed the secret mission in the escape room then stopped to pose for a whimsical photo afterward, including kindergartener Zoe Garner and her mother, Shirley Garner.
First-grader Addison Moore and her mother, Meredith Payne, use dice to determine sums and differences during a Family Night activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.