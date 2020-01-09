Mollenhauer seeks full term on County Council

La PORTE — La Porte County Councilman at-large Mike Mollenhauer has announced he will be seeking a full term this year after being selected to the then-vacant seat in a countywide Democratic Caucus in March 2017.
The former two-term La Porte County Sheriff – 2007 to 2014 – Mollenhauer said he is proud of his service and accomplishments in both offices, serving citizens of the county for 41 years while overseeing an annual budget of more than $7 million.
“My continued promise has been and always will be to serve this community with the same honesty, integrity and transparency as I always had as your sheriff,” Mollenhauer said.
As a councilman, he has served on the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission, Solid Waste District, County Government Employee Insurance Committee, and as liaison to the Assessor’s Office, Health Department and Human Resources Department.
“During this tenure as one of seven councilmen, I am proud to be able to say that our council has worked together very hard as a bi-partisan team,” Mollenhauer said. “[We’re] always striving to do what is best for our county taxpayers, which will improve everyone’s quality of life in our community.”
Mollenhauer cited a number of accomplishments he's been a part of, including Criminal Rule 26, which will help stop costly jail overcrowding; privatizing the jail inmate food service; relocating La Porte EMS (on or below budget); the Michigan City Courthouse renovation; approving funding for the South Shore Double Track project; and proceeding in the right direction with a connection of the CSX main line rail spur inside the Kingsbury Industrial Park.
He also cited progress at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, which includes creation of two boards working together to oversee and help make much-needed infrastructure and safety improvements.
“This will allow our community, visitors and especially our 4-H youth to have a safe entertainment venue to visit … all this and more without raising taxes or bonds issued,” Mollenhauer said.
And he said there are other goals he wants to see come to fruition.
“One of which is well overdue, that being an Emergency Medical Service base implemented on the eastern side of our county, presumably in the area of Rolling Prairie,” he said.
“We now have an ambulance that can be dedicated to that area, thanks to a very generous donation. Our council, last year, budgeted six new EMS employees that will be assigned to that base."
Mollenhauer said his promise to the voters of La Porte County is, “If elected to serve a second term, I will continue to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars, and do my best to make fair and unbiased decisions to help our county progress.”
