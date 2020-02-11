MICHIGAN CITY – Following resident complaints about suspected drug activity at a home on the southeast side, police have arrested a suspect.
Over the past several months, members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force have been receiving complaints of drug activity in the 500 Block of Van Spanje Avenue in Michigan City, according to Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the Task Force.
Detectives were able to identify and infiltrate an "illegal drug distribution network" operating out of the home, he said.
During the early morning hours Monday, members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force and the MCPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant at a home on that block, a statement from MCPD said.
Taken into custody was 22-year-old Marvin K. Rainey of Michigan City, police said.
The search of the home turned up suspected cocaine, packaging material, paraphernalia and firearms with high-capacity magazines, according to police.
On Tuesday, La Porte County Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson found probable cause to charge Rainey with dealing cocaine as a Level 3 felony; dealing cocaine as a Level 4 felony; and dealing cocaine as a Level 5 felony.
Rainey is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $25,005 cash-only bond. His next scheduled appearance in Superior Court 1 is scheduled for Feb. 18.
MCPD Chief Dion T. Campbell said he "could not be more proud" of the work of the Drug Task Force.
"This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs, not only in Michigan City, but throughout La Porte County," the chief said.
Their investigations "have undoubtedly made La Porte County a safer place for its amazing residents."
The Drug Task Force was assisted in the investigation by La Porte County Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm.
“The continued success of the La Porte County Drug Task Force is a direct result of the positive working relationship the unit has with its prosecutor’s office and court system," Richardson said.
"If it were not for this positive working relationship, the detectives within the drug task force would not be able to efficiently and effectively investigate these complex drug-trafficking investigations.”
He asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact 219-873-1488, or via social media.
