Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
THURSDAY
A 37-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Franklin Street at 4:37 a.m.
Burglary was reported in the 200 block of N. Porter
WEDNESDAY
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Pine Street between 5:35 and 6:32 a.m.
A 23-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Pinetree Court at 4:33 p.m.
Al's Supermarket reported a case of theft at 5:38 p.m.
A 33-year-old woman was battered by a 26-year-old woman in the 5800 block of Franklin Street at 4:27 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Boulevard at 9:34 a.m.
Compiled from La Porte County Sheriff's Department reports
WEDNESDAY
Deputies arrested a man on charges of battery after a woman suffering a broken arm reported a domestic battery incident at La Porte Hospital at 5:38 p.m.
A driver was arrested after being involved in a personal injury crash while intoxicated at 5:38 p.m.
TUESDAY
A resident reported he electronically transferred money to a bank in another state to purchase property that he then never received.
MONDAY
Three bikes were found lying in a ditch in the north side of Pahs Road.
SUNDAY
Deputies arrested three vehicle occupants for narcotics possession and outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.
DEC. 27
A traffic stop resulted in an arrest for possession of marijuana and driving without ever receiving a license.
A bedroom window was broken, and damage was done to the homeowner's lawn in a case of criminal mischief.
A woman reported being battered by her mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.