La PORTE — A La Porte attorney who was appointed to the La Porte County Council last fall has filed to seek a full-time at-large seat.
Sean J. Quinn, a Democrat from La Porte, has served on the council since October 2019, when he was selected by the county Democratic Party at a special caucus to serve the remaining term of former at-large councilman John Sullivan.
A lifelong Democrat, Quinn works as an intellectual property lawyer with South Bend’s SouthBank Legal. He has lived in Center Township for a decade with his wife, Dr. Megan Quinn, an anesthesiologist at La Porte Hospital, and their three children.
Since joining the council in October, Quinn has “made an immediate and noticeable impact on behalf of residents and taxpayers,” he said.
“The council has provided me with the perfect opportunity to use my experience in business and law to help the great people and businesses in La Porte County.
“I value collegiality and responsible, responsive leadership, and in a short period of time I have worked collaboratively with my fellow Democrats and Republicans on the council to make significant, positive progress for the county,” Quinn said.
“As those who have attended and watched council meetings have seen, I’m not into posturing or grandstanding. Rather, I value solid, sensible decision making and tapping into the expertise and experience of our county’s elected leaders, department heads, and citizens.”
Quinn said he has met with every county department head since taking the seat in October, and “will continue to research and investigate each and every financial matter that comes before the council to ensure that tax dollars are allocated and spent in a way that provides the greatest benefit to taxpayers.”
He said prior to being chosen for the seat, he promised to meet with every county department within the first 90 days “to find out how the council can help each department run efficiently, creatively, and productively.
“I have done just that. I have also vetted every budget request and financial consideration to make sure they are fiscally, environmentally, legally, and morally responsible. I will continue to demand that the council and our county departments try new things to work smarter and safer, and to listen to the ideas of our leaders and residents.”
His short time on the council has “blessed” him with the “great responsibility and honor of representing people in every corner of the county,” Quinn said.
“As the third largest county in Indiana, La Porte is diverse, hard-working, and demanding of its elected officials. If elected to the council, I will continue to talk with and ask questions of all county residents to uncover what’s important to them and what the council can do to keep and attract good jobs and provide new opportunities for growth.
“The current council and commissioners have done a great job in addressing key issues facing the county in a bi-partisan manner. I will continue to do so if elected in November.”
But, he added, he will also “bring fresh, new ideas to our county government to improve our way of life.
“The hard-working people of La Porte County deserve officials that will think critically, creatively, and with an eye toward continued prosperity and growth.”
Quinn says he welcomes calls and emails from anybody and everybody and can be reached at 219-363-6909 or squinn@laportecounty.org.
“This is a pivotal time for our county, state, and country, and we need fresh faces and new ideas to grow collectively,” Quinn said.
“If elected in November, I will continue to work tirelessly to make positive changes in our county and for our people.”
