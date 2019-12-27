MICHIGAN CITY – At its last meeting of 2019, the Michigan City Common Council voted 8-1 to appropriate $1 million from the city’s Riverboat Fund and another $600,000 from its County Economic Development Income Tax Fund into the city’s General Fund to assist in covering expenses incurred in 2019.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski was the lone dissenting vote, questioning why so much money needed to be reallocated and noting he was not on the council when this year’s budget was approved.
Council President Don Przybylinski voted in favor of the move, but expressed his own concerns as to why it needed to be made. He surmised that City Controller Rich Murphy had not budgeted properly, leaving the city to scramble to make ends meet at the end of the year.
He also asked why the council had recently been informed of $500,000 in matching grant funds that had been “found,” something he says city officials knew about but have yet to explain.
“It's a big pill to swallow,” Don Przybylinski said, “and it's a big pill in my estimation on responsibility. If our elected officials are working as a team ... I think the quarterback was in another field and he didn't tell the other players how this went."
He issued a general warning that the new council taking over in January will be “tightening the belt” and keeping a more watchful eye on city spending, as well as demanding more transparency from city officials.
Murphy was not present to address the council’s concerns. However, Mary Lynn Wall, internal auditor from the City Controller’s Office, said the appropriation was not the addition of $1.6 million into the budget, but the moving of cash balances from one account to another.
In other business:
• The council approved three resolutions to move money between line items in the budgets of three city departments: $50,000 total for the Michigan City Police Department; $5,273 for the Barker Mansion; and $40,000 for Central Maintenance.
They voted unanimously to increase and decrease various appropriations to balance the accounts of the Michigan City Police Department and the Barker Mansion; but they scrutinized the transfer requested by the Central Maintenance more closely.
City Forester and Vector Control Director Jessica Arnett explained that several police cars and fire engines required maintenance and repairs that could not be performed by in-house mechanics this year, meaning that $40,000 that had been budgeted to the department’s “Repair Parts – Equipment” line item should be moved to the “Repair & Maintenance Equipment” account.
The council approved the request by a vote of 6-3, with councilmen Sean Fitzpatrick, Don Przybylinski and Paul Przybylinski opposed.
• By a vote of 7-2, the council approved the vacation of a portion of North Street, located between the 12 East Business Center subdivision and Bay View addition. Fitzpatrick and Councilman Bryant Dabney were the two opposing votes.
• The council unanimously approved an additional appropriation in the budget of the Riverboat Fund to pay for $24,025.60 in employee benefits that had been mistakenly withheld between 2013 and 2019.
• Pat Kowalski and John Sheets were reappointed to the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission, both beating Kathy Dennis, who attempted to challenge them for a seat.
• Three separate ordinances recognizing the service of outgoing council members Tim Bietry, Sharon Carnes and Ron Hamilton were approved unanimously.
• Todd Anderson of Energy Systems Group updated the council on its Energy Savings Project, noting he anticipates all related work will be completed by the end of January. The total contract cost of the project was $4,207,987; but the work will save the city $5,840,154 in energy and operational savings over the course of 18 years, he said.
