LaCROSSE COUNCILMAN HONORED

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, left, presents a Distinguished Hoosier Award to long-time La Crosse Town Councilman Bob Wheeler on Tuesday, which was Wheeler’s final town council meeting. Distinguished Hoosier awards are given by the governor to those who possess the qualities and characteristics that reflect the best of Indiana, Pressel said. "Wheeler, who served on the council for 30 years, is an outstanding community leader and has been instrumental in numerous town projects throughout his tenure," the legislator said.
