La PORTE — The La Porte County Master Gardeners will be teaching area residents how to create landscapes accessible to people with dementia.
This will be the focus of its third session in the Brown Bag Gardening Series, which will take place on Wednesday, March 11. During the session, Master Gardener and Environmental Designer Darla Aldred will speak about how the connection between nature and people is inherent. According to the Master Gardeners, event participants will discuss the unique considerations for providing a safe, attractive and useful landscape for those living with dementia.
The session is geared toward those who have a family member with dementia who want them to continue to enjoy the outdoors. It will take place from Noon-1 p.m. at the La Porte County Extension Office, 2857 W. State Road 2, La Porte. Attendees are invited to bring their own "brown bag" lunch.
Participants will also discuss things that may keep people with dementia from enjoying nature, and how to make gardening and nature more accessible, the Master Gardeners said. They will review how to keep those with dementia safe and comfortable in the garden.
Darla Aldred is a principal at Arkos Design, and a licensed Landscape Architect with more than 25 years of experience in designing the outdoor environment. She has a background integrating the needs of the aging into site design, and strives to find a harmonious balance between the client’s program and environmental considerations. Aldred has a specific interest in biophilic design and the influence of landscape and nature on people’s well-being.
No reservation is needed. An admission charge of $5 covers expenses for this event.
The next session of the Brown Bag Gardening Series will be held Wednesday, April 15, from Noon to 1 p.m., at The Potager Garden, La Porte County Extension Office, 2857 W. State Road 2, La Porte.
For more information about the sessions in the Brown Bag Gardening Series, call Purdue Extension - La Porte County at 219-324-9407. You may also download a flyer at www.extension.purdue.edu/laporte; click on the “Garden” heading at top of the web page or go to the La Porte County Master Gardener website http://www.lpmastergardener.com/.
