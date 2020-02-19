WANATAH – Scott and James Rice of Wanatah were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 29th annual Grower’s Banquet held in Indianapolis.
The event was held in conjunction with Purdue University’s Horticulture Congress.
Scott and James received their 10th Master Grower Award and were presented with a Red Gold plaque at the event. According to Red Gold, the Master Grower Award is given away each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves from others by delivering quality production, and exhibiting professionalism and industry leadership. All growers for Red Gold have had training on good production practices, employee safety and human resources, the organization said.
Red Gold said Scott and James have excelled in stewardship and sustainable practices on their farm and participate in the Red Gold IPM program. This year’s production from Rice Farms would account for nearly 21 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products, the company said.
Red Gold said it is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the country and specializes in premium quality tomato products for markets in all 50 continental states and more than 55 foreign countries.
AcMoody Farms from Union City, Michigan, was also recognized at Red Gold’s 29th annual Growers Banquet as Red Gold’s Grower of the Year by receiving the coveted E. A. Reichart Quality Achievement Award. The Reichart family presented the award to Brian and Vern AcMoody before the group of nearly 200, consisting of growers and their families and Red Gold employees in attendance.
According to Red Gold, the company has been producing premium quality tomato products since 1942. It has three state-of-the-art facilities in Elwood, Geneva, and Orestes, Indiana, and boasts a million square foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood. Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan, and Northwest Ohio to sustainably produce premium quality canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas, and juices for foodservice, private brands, export, co-pack and club channels of distribution, the company said. The Red Gold family of consumer brands includes Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso, Huy Fong-licensed products and Sacramento.
