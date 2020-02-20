Exchange Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club met on Feb. 18 at the DAV, Michigan City.
The Michigan City Exchange Club Students of the Month awards were presented to two students: Hannah Downs of Marquette Catholic High School and Omar Serrano of Michigan City High School. Each received recognition for their years of hard work. Students are judged on their GPA and volunteer involvement in and out of school. Each student received a plaque, $50 and was given a chance to tell the club of their positive activities as well as their plans for the future. The SOM program would not be possible except for the aid of school staff.
Exchange Club President and February Program Chairman Mike Kopec introduced Nathan Patrick. Patrick is the Chairman of the newly formed Youth Leadership Commission. The Commission was established by a unanimous vote of the Michigan City Common Council. The nine members of the commission are appointed by several Michigan City entities which include the Michigan City Mayor’s Office, the Michigan City Common Council, the Human Rights Commission and the Commission for African American Males. All nine members are between the ages of 16 and 22, but the YLC is concerned with and will serve all the youth of Michigan City. The Youth Leadership Commission meets twice monthly; the first Monday and third Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Mayor’s conference room. Nathan told Exchangites that the YLC is working on fundraising and future projects. One future endeavor is to have a debris cleanup effort on this year’s Earth Day. The Youth Leadership Commission will undoubtedly make a difference on the lives of the youth of Michigan City and also the city as a whole.
The next meeting of Exchange is Feb. 25. The meeting starts at 12 noon and doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program is to be determined.
Lions Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Feb 19 meeting of the Michigan City Lions Club was called to order at 12 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall by President Nancy Hawkins. Lion Dan McNabb led the opening song and the Pledge to the American Flag; Lion DeNita Tonn gave the invocation.
Today is a Business Meeting of the Michigan City Lions Club.
Several members are ill and reports were given on their various problems.
DeNita Tonn and Craig Hinchman were recognized for February birthdays.
The Scholarship meeting in May will be in the Immanuel Fellowship Hall due to the size of the group.
Poinsettias: One check was returned by the bank but the matter has been resolved.
Lion Nancy explained that on March 4, the Club will begin having an evening meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. as an opportunity for individuals who may be interested in becoming a Lion, but cannot attend during the day. For the evening meetings, members will bring the food; our caterer will continue with the noon meetings. Roger Potratz will put an announcement in the church bulletin about the evening meetings.
The existing officers asked for volunteers to serve on the Board. Sam Johns will be leaving the Board. Jean Poulard volunteered to serve as Treasurer for this next term. DeNita Tonn volunteered to be on the Membership Committee.
Dollars for Dogs: Stephanie Sheirline will serve as coordinator for 2020.
Candy Day is scheduled for June 27 at the two Al’s Supermarket locations.
Jean Poulard was recognized by the Village of Michiana Shores for 40 years of service.
Next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the Teen Room of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.