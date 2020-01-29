MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players of Michigan City is now offering the Robert W. Komendera Theatrical Scholarship Program, honoring the group's longtime member and president.
According to the Footlight Players, generous donations by patrons participating in the group's 50/50 raffles throughout the year made this scholarship possible.
Footlight Players, Inc. is a community theater company located at 1705 Franklin Street in Michigan City. The group has a history of 70 consecutive theater seasons as well as assisting with community projects and events. The group has had two youth theater workshops these past two summers and are planning to continue with that portion of their youth committee’s work later this summer.
To qualify for this scholarship, the Footlight Players are on the look-out for individuals with a personal interest in theater and have graduated from high school or will do so by the end of this school term. The individual must have a home address in La Porte County and are interested in continuing in any type of performing arts education. A committee of judges will be the deciding factor in who will be the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. They will judge the content of the registration forms they receive by checking the information and the three references provided by the applicant. Submitted applications must be complete and legible.
Registration forms are now available on the website (www.FootlightPlayers.org) and must be returned to the committee no later than midnight, on March 9. The scholarship recipient will be notified no later than April 30. The individual receiving this scholarship will also receive four complimentary passes to view our Sunday, May 3, matinee of "Steel Magnolias." This can be shared with family and friends. The scholarship will be awarded at the end of the evening.
There are three ways to obtain a registration form:
• By telephone: Call the Theater hot-line at 219-874-4035 and request a form to be sent in the mail to you. If you must leave a message be sure to speak clearly and provide a telephone number that a Footlight representative will use to call you back.
• In Person: There will be registration forms available in the Footlight box-office when the theater is open.
• Theatrical Programs…etc. If you should need assistance simply ask any Footlight representative.
• Online: Got to footlightplayers.org. Print the registration form, fill in all of the requested information, and send it back. A Footlight representative will confirm it has been received by the telephone number provided in less than a week.
