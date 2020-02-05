Marc Tuholski performs with Trine Wind Ensemble
ANGOLA — Music of mystery and adventure will fill the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts as the Trine University Wind Ensemble performs music from television shows and movies related to secret agents and spying at its Feb. 23 concert.
“I Spy: A Concert of Espionage” begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Professor Mark Kays, chair of Trine’s Music Department.
Marc Tuholski of La Porte, majoring in electrical engineering at Trine, will perform with the Wind Ensemble. Tuholski plays trombone.
The concert opens with “Get Smart” by Irving Szathmary, followed by “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” by Daniel Pemberton.
Assistant director Alyssa Newbill will conduct “Mission: Impossible” by Lalo Schifrin and Danny Elfman, then Kays will return to the podium for “The Pink Panther” by Henry Mancini and “Bond James Bond,” arranged by Stephen Bulla, which includes music from “Goldfinger,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “The World Is Not Enough,” “Skyfall” and “Live and Let Die.”
Albion College announces Dean’s List and New Fellows
ALBION, Mich. — Albion College has announced students named to the Dean’s List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Students named to Albion College’s dean’s list must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above, wile takingf four graded courses.
The honor of Albion College Fellow is reserved for full-time students who maintain a GPA of 3.7 or higher for three consecutive semesters.
Chesterton resident Hannah Geiss was named a new Albion College Fellow at the end of the fall 2019 semester. Geiss is a junior at Albion College with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Geiss is the child of Paul and Kira Geiss of Chesterton, and is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.
Chesterton resident Declan Tharp was named to the Albion College Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Tharp is a first-year student at Albion College with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Tharp is a resident of Chesterton, and is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.
New Buffalo resident Allyson White was named to the Albion College Fall 2019 Dean’s List. White is majoring in English and psychology with a minor in anthropology with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. White is the child of Gloria White of New Buffalo and is a graduate of New Buffalo High School.
Anthony Saldivar graduates from PCC
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Anthony Saldivar, of Hebron, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.
Anthony is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at PCC’s 45th Commencement ceremony, held on May 8, 2020.
