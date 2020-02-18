MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Sail and Power Squadron is presenting two courses this spring. Both are free, except for the cost of student texts and materials.
The Basic Boating Course for new and inexperienced boaters meets on Thursdays beginning March 26, and lasting through April 30. The course is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at B & E Marine, 31 Lake Shore Dr., Michigan City. Registration for the first class begins at 6 p.m. to allow a extra time for everyone to get registered.
The cost of the text and materials is $35. Families are welcome and encouraged. This course meets state specific and National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) requirements for certification.
The Marine Navigation and Piloting course meets on Tuesdays beginning March 3, and lasting through June 16. The course lasts from 6:30 to 9 p.m., also at B & M Marine.
The cost of the text and materials is $58, and includes the piloting book and the resource book "Weekend Navigator." If you only need the piloting book, the cost is just $39. You will also need a plotter at $12 and a divider at $7. There is an optional radar book for $69. Marine navigation and piloting students will need to register in advance so appropriate materials may be ordered.
According to the Michigan City Sail and Power Squadron, completion of the course is accepted by most insurance companies. Since 1914, individual squadrons of USPS have provided courses as a service to the boating public to 3 million boaters.
Complete course descriptions may be found on the group's Facebook page at Michigan City Power Squadron. For more information about the courses, contact Larry Fleck at flecklj@gmail.com.
