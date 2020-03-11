La Porte County Master Gardener Association Community Grants
La PORTE — The La Porte County Master Gardener Association has announced a new Community Grant Program beginning in 2020. The grants will be awarded to individuals or groups to be used for materials for gardening/horticultural volunteer projects that support the La Porte County community.
Each Grant is not to exceed $300. The number of grants will be at the discretion of the LPCMGA and based on monies available.
All requests for Community Grants must be made in writing using the application that can be found on the LPCMGA website. Individuals or groups within La Porte County are eligible to apply for a grant.
Only one application may be submitted per project. A total of two projects per organization may be submitted for consideration.
Applications must be received no later than March 20.
Go to the Master Gardener Website, lpmastergardener.com, for the link to the App and additional information and guidelines.
Genealogical bus trip
MICHIGAN CITY — Reservations are now being taken for the annual genealogy research bus trip to the Allen County Public Library co-sponsored by the La Porte County Genealogical Society and the Michigan City Public Library on Wednesday, April 22. The bus will leave Marquette Mall near the former theater at 7 a.m., with a pick-up at 7:30 a.m. at Kabelin’s Ace Hardware in La Porte, and will return about 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Reservations of $22 per person are due and payable to La Porte County Genealogical Society c/o 164 Riviera Dr., Michigan City, IN 46360-6800 by April 1. All are welcome to join and research their family history at Indiana’s largest genealogy library. Call 219-872-3273 for additional information.
Call for artists and crafters
La PORTE — Applications are available for two upcoming Arts & Craft Shows held at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. On May 2, the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults (ACOA) will hold its 7th annual event, with room for 75 vendors. On Sept. 26, the LaPorte First United Methodist Church (UMW) will hold its 7th annual event, with room for 125 vendors. Both shows are held inside with optional outside spaces. Admission is free and there is ample parking. Interested exhibitors can contact Dee at ddev48@ hotmail.com or 219-393-4093.
