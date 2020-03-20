PEO Chapter DF
MICHIGAN CITY — On March 4, Michigan City P.E.O. Chapter DF members elected and installed the new officers for 2020-2021. They are: President Linda Pompeii, Co-Vice Presidents Ree Labaj and Karen Lyness, Treasurer Carol Spreitzer, Recording Secretary Connie Crama, Corresponding Secretary Jeanette Tyrrell, Chaplin Mary Ann Jensen and Guard Theresa Janovsky.
These women in leadership roles are focused on forming, cultivating and generating meaningful friendships for women in P.E.O. providing novel and stimulating monthly programs on current topics at the First Methodist Church, the first Wednesday of the month at 12:30 and subsequent energetic “lunch bunch” gatherings providing financial scholarships for continuing education for women who are in need of financial assistance. In 2019, recipients Ann Lute and Krystal Phelps received $1,500 each toward their educational goals.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) is an international organization focusing on women to advance their educational needs, foster fellowship and engender service to the LaPorte County community. If you are interested in joining this amiable P.E.O. Chapter DF to “make a difference,” please contact Jeanette – 2tyrrell@sbcglobal.net
Extension Homemakers
La PORTE — The LaPorte County Extension Homemakers Council met March 3 at the County Extension Office. The meeting was called to order at 3:05 p.m. by President Della Wittgren (Kitchen Kin).
The Pledge was led by Sherry Riehle (Kitchen Kin) and the Homemakers Creed was led by Pat Day (Kitchen Kin).
Roll call was answered by 14 members representing 6 clubs.
Secretary’s report: The report was given by Karen Schultz (East Galena). Sharon Russ ( East Galena) moved to accept and Cindy King (Kitchen Kin) seconded. The report was accepted.
Treasurer’s Report: The report was given by Kathy Ulman (Homespun Harmony). Cindy King moved to approve and Penny Flick (Kitchen Kin) seconded. The report was approved. Kathy presented the budget for 2020-21. After some discussion Pat Day moved to accept and Sharon Russ seconded. The budget for 2020-21 was accepted.
Membership: Penny Flick reported 1 new member.
Publicity: Connie Carter (Merry Moderns) is having information about the March Educational Retreat and the Lend A Hand Day displayed on the Horizon Bank marquee. A picture was taken when the donation was made to PADS. Kathy sent the picture and information to several print sources.
President’s Report: President Della Wittgren stated that IEHA covers 10 Districts, 82 counties, 653 clubs and 225 mailbox members with a total membership statewide of 7,608. A State Focus group may be working to change the name of Indiana Extension Homemakers Association to sound more inclusive for all that wish to become members.
Extension Homemakers are looking into how their newsletter is distributed – mail, email or pick up. It was decided to continue with mailing as they help with the cost of bulk postage.
Their insurance cost is increasing to cover accident as well as liability. They currently pay $1.20/per member and the increase will be to $2.30 (+$1.10). They are no longer required to pay the $1 fee for food coverage.
The 2020 Fair Booth Committee had met twice. The theme decided on is “Evolution of Homemakers.” They will continue to have cash & carry and $1 grab bag. They are asking for old recipes/framed, aprons, table runners, placemats, napkins, pillows, gently used cookbooks, rack jacks and walker bags for the cash and carry items. The next Fair Committee meeting will be March 19, 10 a.m. at the Extension Office. A member from each club is encouraged to attend this meeting. Clubs are asked to volunteer as building watchers for on day during the Fair. The Fair dates this year are July 12-18.
Home and Family Conference is June 1-3 at the Embassy Suites in Plainfield. Information is on the IEHA website.
To date 132 shawls have been donated to Threads of Hope since July 1, 2018. Scarves for bears are on hold for now since they have enough. If you would like to make some for the future, the colors are spring green, royal blue and neon orange. The pattern is: Chain 65 with an H hook, and single crochet in second chain from the hook and in each chain across. Add next color and sc across. Do the same for the 3rd color. Fasten off and add fringe of the three colors.
Council meeting time has been changed to 4:30 p.m. to allow more to participate.
Education and Upcoming Retreats: Vice Pres. Sue Howell (Kitchen Kin) said all club vice presidents will meet with her on March 6 for Program Planning. Come with ideas!
Topics for the Educational Retreat on March 18 are: Trends Defining Healthy Eating, Staying Sharp and Asthma and Allergies. To register call 219-324-9407. Registration begins at 2:24 p.m. A carry-in dinner will be from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. before the last lesson.
There are new Volunteer Community Report forms at the office.
The Holiday Council Party was enjoyed by all who attended and the silent auction proceeds were donated to the PADS program.
Scholarship forms for high school seniors and those attending college that are an Extension Homemaker, or the relative of an Extension Homemaker, are available at the Extension Office.
The slate of officers for the 2020-21 year is: President Della Wittgren (Kitchen Kin); Vice President Sherry Riehle (Kitchen Kin); Secretary Penny Flick (Kitchen Kin); Treasurer Kathy Ulman (Homespun Harmony); Membership, Ruth Lile (F.A.C.S.Y. Folks); At large members, Joanna Doskocil (Town & Country) and Connie Carter (Merry Moderns). Cindy King moved to accept the slate seeing no nominations from the floor. Sue Howell seconded. The slate was accepted. Installation of officers will be at the June meeting.
Spring District Meeting is March 25 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds. Deadline for registration has been extended till March 23. Cost for the lunch is $10. VCS is asking for help with their Pasta-Bilities program. Bring a box of pasta to donate to the meeting. This is for the Hoosier Hunger program for the Indianapolis area and 2 counties.
Cultural Arts: The Cultural Arts Contest will be held on May 21 before the Educational Retreat. Categories are quilts, needlework, knitting/crocheting, and miscellaneous crafts. The Special Project for State this year is aprons which can also be submitted.
Kelly Wozniak, (Administrative Assistant) gave the report for Allison Goshorn (Educator). Pam Mark donated material that was her mother-in-laws and wants to have two quilts made and auctioned in the Fair Booth with Extension Homemakers receiving the funds from one and Steady Stitchers receiving the funds from the second. She also requested a plaque recognizing her mother-in-law (Lorelei Mark and Extension Homemaker who had passed away). After much discussion, it was decided that one quilt will be auctioned at the Fair with the other to be auctioned at another function. No plaque will be made since a memorial is done the year a member has passed.
Allison will be doing the “Hidden In Plain Sight” program again. She is asking for donations of gently used purses, cosmetic bags, etc. A new “Get Walking” program is also beginning as well as “Dining With Diabetes.”
To register for the walking program email Kelly Wozniak at woznia@purdue.edu by March 30.
Contact Allison at agoshorn@purdue.edu to volunteer to help with the diabetes program at Red Mill Co. Park.
Registration forms for the Educational Program are available at the Extension Office.
Anyone donating an item for the Silent Auction at our Fair Booth should sign a donation form. It was strongly suggested that only those who wish to have their item returned if there is no bid on it fill out the form.
Pat Day proposed to adjourn the meeting and Penny Flick seconded.
The meeting was adjourned at 4:50 p.m.
