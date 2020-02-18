MICHIGAN CITY — Knapp Elementary School held its inaugural induction ceremony for the Knapp Knights Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society on Feb. 12.
According to Knapp, students selected showed excellent scholarship, earning a 3.2 grade point average or above, and demonstrated excellence through responsibility, service and leadership. The 19 students held a celebration that evening honoring their achievement. Knapp said they will soon be meeting as a group to grow as leaders and work together to help their community.
This is the first year that Knapp has had a NJHS chapter.
The new members are:
• Fifth graders — Charlotte Biela, Makayla Sardon, Kaitlynn Wilkins, Taylor Wilkins
• Sixth graders — Josiah Barnes, Jimmy Biela, Avery Campos, Kayia Coleman, Malighia Garnder, Alexis Gresham, Sahara Joyce, Hailey Kelly Jaida Lemons, Vincent LeStage, Paige Merrill, Kaiden Palm, Olivia Payne, Amelia Ptynia, Empeross Vickers
