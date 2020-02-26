MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) military drill team finished third out of 13 schools at the sectional meet held at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Feb. 22.
Cadet 1st Lt. Jessica Wilhelm commanded the Unarmed Regulation Platoon to a first place finish and Cadet Capt. Bohdan Walker commanded the Armed Exhibition Platoon to a third place finish in their respective categories. According to Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath, Indianapolis Ben Davis High School (student population of approximately 3,500) won the meet, with Portage High School (student population of approximately 2,400) coming in second. MCHS enrollment is approximately 1,500. The 13 schools that competed were from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. The Purdue Navy/Marine ROTC ran the meet.
“This was a great experience for our cadets to come to this prestigious university and compete against some very good schools.” said McGrath said. “Our kids competed hard, representing our school and program very well.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the dedication of the cadets in preparing for this meet. “The cadets really worked hard to get ready for this competition, coming in every morning for practice at 5:45 am. We just fell a little short in achieving our goal of qualifying for the National meet for the third consecutive year.”
The cadets will start practicing for next year's drill season in the summer after returning from their summer Leadership Camp in Wisconsin, McGrath said. They will also be sending five cadets to the National Drill Camp at Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas. This, like all MCJROTC activities, are done at no cost to the cadets, McGrath said.
The cadets will have a busy March, McGrath said, supporting community and school events. Among those will be the Michigan City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 7 and the Regional Boys Basketball Tournament on March 14. The MCJROTC physical fitness team of six males and six females will be training for a competition at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, on April 6.
