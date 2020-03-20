Science at PNW

Barker Middle School eighth grade students from Mrs. Hamann’s Science classes visited Purdue University Northwest, Westville campus on Feb. 7. Students visited the College of Technology. Students participated in three rotating labs, toured the campus, and had lunch during their visit. The Construction Engineering Management (CEMT) lab provided students with information about the need in this field, education needed, salary and benefits. Students had the chance to view experiments testing the strength of different building materials. Students visited the Computer Technology lab where they were introduced to the Steghide Program in which data may be hidden and transferred. According to Barker, computer technology is a rapidly growing career with main branches of cybersecurity, networking, operating systems, data, and programming; and only about 3 percent of this workforce is comprised of women. The third lab students visited was the Mechanical Engineering Technology (MET) lab in which they had an opportunity to utilize the Solidworks2019 program to create a design. Students compared this program to the “Inventor” program which they use in their Project Lead the Way classes which is similar. The labs and tour were led by Professors in the College of Technology and PNW students. Construction Engineering Management Lab (CEMT)
