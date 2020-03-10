MICHIGAN CITY — The Barker Mansion and the Michigan City Commission for Women invite the public to step back through time in the shoes of two different women during a tour at the Barker Mansion. In celebration of Women’s History month, the 2-hour program will take place on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. According to Barker, Visitors will move through the mansion as if experiencing a day in the life of the housekeeper, Christine Holt, and Amelia Leeds, a guest of the family. The first half of the tour will highlight behind-the-scenes spaces that Christine and other staff worked in. The second half of the tour will feature the public entertaining spaces occupied by Mrs. Barker and her guests.
“We want to showcase the stories of two women who experienced gilded-age Michigan City from very different perspectives,” said Director Sarah Berndt. “Fans of Downton Abbey may see familiar patterns in the ways that staff and guests moved through the house.”
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. The 38-room mansion was built by freight car industrialist and philanthropist John H. Barker in 1905, after he expanded onto his father’s original 1857 home on the same site. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at 219-873-1520.
