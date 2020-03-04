MICHIGAN CITY — If you are a high-school senior or a recent high school graduate living in La Porte County, you are still eligible to apply for the Robert W. Komendera Performing Arts Scholarship given by The Footlight Players of Michigan City.
You can register for this $1,000 award by going online at www.footlightplayers.org and print the application form. You may also request one be mailed to you by calling 219-879-5840 or by picking one up at Footlight Theatre at 1705 Franklin Street, Michigan City, Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Complete it and send it in by mail to Footlight Players Inc. PO Box 46 Michigan City, IN 46361-0046.
The cut off date for all entries is March 9. A committee will then review the applications and choose the winning entry. The award winner and three members of their family will be invited free of charge to view the production of “Steel Magnolias” on Sunday, May 3, where a check for $1,000 will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.