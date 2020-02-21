INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Foundation recently hosted its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony recognizing 19 honorees, including Tracy Jackson from its Michigan City Campus.
Since 1998, The Distinguished Alumni Award has celebrated the success of Ivy Tech Community College alumni by recognizing a group of graduates who have made a lasting, positive contribution to the community, state or College since completing their education, the college said in a statement. According to Ivy Teck, the award is the highest honor an alumni can receive, and is designated for individuals with outstanding professional, philanthropic or volunteer accomplishments.
“Ivy Tech has seen tremendous success throughout the past 56 years, this is due in great part to the successes of our alumni,” said John M. Murphy, Ivy Tech Foundation president. “We have honored over 250 Distinguished Alumni who have made valuable contributions in their communities and have been exceptional in their professional careers. They are excellent examples of what can happen when desire and opportunity intersect.”
According to Ivy Tech, Tracy Jackson completed her degree from Ivy Tech Michigan City, then continued her education and obtained certifications within surgical services while she pursued a career as a surgical technician. Jackson currently is a sterile processing department manager.
The following alumni also received the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2019-2020:
Wendy Bailey (Anderson Campus), Debra Morrow (Bloomington Campus), Kathy Covert (Columbus Campus), Lynda Gamroth (Evansville Campus), Erick and Trenton Ehinger (Fort Wayne Campus), Karen Mangia (Indianapolis Campus), Ryan Wolf (Kokomo Campus), Tracey Campbell (Lafayette Campus), Jose Peralta (Lake County Campus), Alyssa Lay (Lawrenceburg Campus), Stacy Crawley (Madison Campus), Kevin Grider (Marion Campus), Dr. Mia Johnson (Muncie Campus), Patrick Ripberger (Richmond Campus), Chris Furlow (Sellersburg Campus), Radharani Buenrostro Magallon (South Bend/Elkhart Campus), Jordan H. Brown (Terre Haute Campus), and Christine Hildebrand (Valparaiso Campus)
For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu/ alumniawards.
