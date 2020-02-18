CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is offering monthly children's art classes throughout the school year. Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages.
According to the center, students of all ages will actively participate in learning, while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts, etc. The schedule of classes is as follows:
• Monday 1:30-3:00 p.m., Home School 8-15 year-olds
• Monday 3:30-5 p.m., Elementary 7-12 year-olds
• Tuesday 1-2 p.m., Preschool 3-5 year-olds
• Tuesday 4-5:30 p.m., Elementary 5-8 year-olds
• Wednesday 1-2 p.m., Preschool 3-5 year-olds
• Wednesday 3:30-5 p.m., Elementary 5-8 year-olds
• Thursday 3:30-5 p.m., Elementary 7-12 year-olds
• Thursday 5:30-7:00 p.m., Middle School 5-8th grades
• Friday 3:30-5:00 p.m., High School 9-12th grades
Tuition is $90 per month for high school, middle school, elementary and home school students (the member rate is $70), and $75 for preschool students (the member rate is $55). Families must be current members of the Chesterton Art Center to receive the member rate. Supplies and a nut-free snack are included. Students must register and pay before the first class. A $20 fee will be added to any late payments made after the 10th of each month.
March students will move into the 20th century on the modern art timeline with a focus on surrealism. The art center said children's imaginations will be stretched as they study the work of Dali, Ernst and Magritte.
For questions, call the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For a list of all classes being offered at the Art Center, visit www.chestertonart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.