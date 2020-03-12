WESTVILLE — Westville High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorians for the 2019/2020 school year.
Jaron Thomas Hannon has been named valedictorian. His parents are Matthew and Amber Hannon and he plans to study engineering at Purdue University.
High school activities: Basketball (4 years), Volleyball (4 years), NHS (2 years), Cross Country (3 years), Track (4 years), Science Olympiad (4 years), DECA (4 years), Quizbowl (4 years), Academic Superbowl (1 year), Politics Club (1 year), Athletic Council (4 years), College Club (2 years).
Special distinguishments: Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years), Track MVP, Volleyball All Conference 2 times, 2017 HOBY Ambassador, Dinsmore Mental Attitude Award.
McKenna Carol O’Hara was named salutatorian. Her parents are Patrick and Lynn O’Hara, and she plans to attend Purdue University West Lafayette Exploratory Studies program with an interest in Science and Mathematics
Activities: Softball (4 years), Soccer (1 year), Science Olympiad (3 years), Quiz Bowl (2 years), DECA (1 year), POWW Club ( 2 years), Girls Basketball Videographer (3 years), National Honor Society (2 years)
Special distinguishments: 2019 PCC All-Academic Team, Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years), Summa Cum Laude (2 years), Top Scholar Award (2 years)
“My lifelong dream is to be able to travel the world and experience different cultures,” she said.
Sydney Ranae Patla was also named salutatorian. Her parents are Jennifer Patla and the late Roger Patla. She plans to attend Krannert School of Management at Purdue University West Lafayette to study management.
Her activities included: National Honor Society (2 years), Science Olympiad (6 years), DECA (4 years), Quiz Bowl (3 years), Athletic Council (3 years), POWW Club (2 years), 4-H (10 years), Soccer (4 years), Poms (3 years), Track (2 years), Softball (2 years), Leos Club (6 years)
Special distinguishments: Lilly Endowment Scholarship finalist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.