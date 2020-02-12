Wheaton College names Natalie Parker to Fall 2019 Dean's List
WHEATON, lll. — Wheaton College student Natalie Parker of Michigan City was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Megan Grams named to President's List at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Megan Grams, Psychology major from Trail Creek, has been named to the President's List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the Fall Semester 2019.
To be eligible for the President's List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.
Megan Grams named to Dean's List at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Megan Grams of Trail Creek has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2019. Grams is majoring in Psychology at YSU.
Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.
Maddie Stack named to MTU Fall Dean's List
HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, Michigan, has released the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean's List this past fall, including Maddie Stack of Rolling Prairie.
A graduated of New Prairie High School, Stack is studying Applied Ecology & Environmental Science.
To be included in the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Saint Mary's College names LP students to Dean's List
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The following students have been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester:
Meghan Daly and Savannah Jackson of La Porte
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Cameron Klimczak named to Dean's List at Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Cameron Klimczak of Hanna has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
Dean's, President's lists students named for UA Fall 2019
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
• Jennifer E Haggerty of Porter was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
• Kayla Mackenzie Tracy of Wanatah was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2019.
