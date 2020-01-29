PORTAGE, Ind. — The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is launching a new public membership program.
“Since recognizing our first class of inductees in 2005, the Society of Innovators has built an incredible community of innovation-minded leaders across the region,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “Our new public membership will help us connect with even more of Northwest Indiana’s innovators and open up new programming to a bigger community.”
According to the Society of Innovators, members receive exclusive benefits—and support robust regional economic development that drives a culture of innovation in Northwest Indiana.
The Society is offering three membership levels for 2020:
• CONNECT ($25) – Members receive 25 percent off registration for all Society of Innovators programs and events, monthly members-only newsletters and invitations to members-only networking events.
• INNOVATE ($250) – Ideal for individual innovators and entrepreneurs, INNOVATE members receive all CONNECT benefits along with one guaranteed ticket to monthly workshops, an opportunity to contribute thought leadership columns to Society newsletters, a digital member badge and member recognition online.
• LEAD ($1,000) – Designed for corporate teams, LEAD members receive two guaranteed tickets to monthly workshops, one season pass to the Jumpstart Innovation Masterclass Series, a company profile on the Society website, opportunity to join the annual awards selection committee, access to an invite-only executive peer group and all other INNOVATE level benefits.
Those wishing to sign up for a new membership may call Jason Williams at 219-989-2805, or register online at www.pnw.edu/soi/membership/.
According to the Society of Innovators, the organization aims to contribute to economic and community development throughout Northwest Indiana as the champion of innovation in the region. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.
