MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is announcing the removal of even more barriers separating the community from art.
Recently, LCA has focused on growth close to home by expanding its service area to include the city of La Porte and children who attend La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) schools. This project is made possible in part due to support from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
“LCA has had a thriving onsite and offsite arts education program for many years,” said Michelle Shirk, development director. “Thanks to this generous grant, we now have an opportunity to introduce our programs and exhibitions – which have a proven track record of impact – to a whole new population of La Porte County kids and families.”
In order to maintain a high level of program quality during its expansion, LCA said its staff created a capacity building plan that would allow the organization to gradually develop and support new school partnerships. In October of 2019, Laurel Izard joined LCA’s team as Education Coordinator. Izard is a local artist and educator who has worked in LCA programs for more than a decade. In her newly created role, Izard supports many facets of LCA’s new and existing education programs.
During the fall semester, LCA welcomed hundreds of students from Riley and Handley elementary schools to the center for learning tours of “The Chicago Imagists: Before and After.” In addition to discussing the artwork in LCA’s galleries, students created their own art in response to the exhibition. Participant feedback was very positive.
According to LCA, one student said, “I liked that you interacted with us.” Another reported, “I had a great time and learned a lot of things.”
Offsite, LCA held an 8-session STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) camp for second and third graders at Kingsford Heights Elementary School. At the conclusion of this program, 100 percent of participants expressed interest in learning more about STEAM projects and topics. In addition, LCA regularly participates in College and Career Readiness programs and events at La Porte High School.
According to LCA, since the beginning of the 2019/2020 school year, nearly 600 LPCSC students and family members have been served through LCA’s programming.
“Students that have participated in school learning tours or other outreach programs are also attending our classes and summer camps and bringing their grown ups to our free Family Days,” says Hannah Hammond-Hammond, Education Director. “Engaging students in the making and discussion of art is our mandate, and these new relationships will continue to grow and develop into impactful and relevant programs.”
