MICHIGAN CITY — Monday Musicale is now accepting applications for its annual Student Awards Competition. Auditions will be held Sunday, April 19 at the Michigan City First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th Street, beginning at 1 p.m. Areas of competition include keyboard (piano or organ), instrumental (string or wind), vocal, and musical theater (choreographed vocal presentation). Applicants must reside or attend school in La Porte County, or take private lessons from a La Porte County resident or Monday Musicale member. Students in grades 4 through 12 (or home-schooled equivalent) are invited to apply, now through April 11.
Participants will gain experience in musical competition as they compete for a number of awards and scholarships. A cash award of $100 is given to the highest scoring Junior Division candidate (grades 4-8). Senior Division participants (grades 9-12) are eligible for monetary awards of $300-$500, given in the categories of solo performance, accompaniment, and/or musical improvisation.
The James J. Guerrucci Award ($300) is open to any keyboard player, grade 4 through adult, who must perform a self-selected solo and demonstrate improvisational skills on a hymn chosen by the Monday Musicale Scholarship Committee. Additionally, any pianist (grade 4 through adult) wishing to try organ lessons may apply for one of two $300 Organ Grants for Pianists.
For an application form and a complete list of rules, contact Sue Cassler at 219-362-1421 or susan.cassler@comcast.net. You may also visit the club’s Facebook page: Monday Musicale Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.