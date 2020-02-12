MICHIGAN CITY — The Center for Creative Solutions has announced that Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week will be held April 15-21.
The theme for the week is “Everyday Creativity.” Everyone is invited to join in for the event.
A number of events will celebrate creativity and innovation throughout April. Most events are free and open to the public. Any local business or organization wanting to share its creativity and innovation is invited to host an event.
In addition, the Center for Creative Solutions will award area students and their organizations for innovative projects or products. The winners will receive community recognition and a monetary prize. Students of any age are welcome to enter.
Additionally, in conjunction with Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta and the B. R. Foundation of Michigan City, the Center will present the Tej Ram Gupta scholarships to three A. K. Smith Career Center students.
During the week, the Board of Directors will bestow the CREO! It honors a citizen or organization that has encouraged a culture of creativity and innovation in our community. CREO is a Latin word, meaning “to create.” It stands for: Creativity, Regional, Excellence and Originality.
Past recipients include:
• O’Merrial Butchee and John Davies, leaders of the Ivy Tech Gerald I. Lampkin Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and Society of Innovators (2014);
• Dr. Rakesh and Bina Gupta, Michigan City leaders advancing community innovation (2015);
• Leigh Morris of La Porte and regional promoter of innovation in health care, government and non-profit organizations (2016);
• Spark Labs of the La Porte County Public Library (2017);
• Ben Konowitz, La Porte businessman, comedian and improv actor (2018); and
• Ed Buetner, Michigan City businessman and community leader (2019).
The public is invited to nominate a citizen or organization for the award by contacting the Center for Creative Solutions, a local non-profit organization. For more information, contact Cynthia Hedge at the Center at creativity52@comcast.net or by telephone at 219-861-0955.
