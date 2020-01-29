Celebrating MLK

The 25th annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration took place at Purdue University Northwest's James B. Dworkin Center on Jan. 20, welcoming more than 250 guests from Northwest Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. Pictured are Alpah Kappa Alpha Sorority members with Emcee Dr. Karen Bishop-Morris and Speaker Dr. Vannessa Allen-'McCloud.
The 25th annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration took place at Purdue University Northwest's James B. Dworkin Center on Jan. 20, welcoming more than 250 guests from Northwest Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. Pictured are Alpah Kappa Alpha Sorority members with Emcee Dr. Karen Bishop-Morris and Speaker Dr. Vannessa Allen-'McCloud.
Photos provided / PNW
Faye Moore and Amanda Bates at the 25th annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration.
Jane Daley, Kia Bergerson and Linda Simmons during the Martin Luther King Community Celebration at PNW's Westville campus.
The MLK Community Celebration Committee.
Jena Bellaza of the Indiana State MLK Commission speaks during the 25th annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration at PNW.
Mark Graiche, Jessie Rodman, Marilyn Rodman and Shelly Graiche of Sinai Temple at the James B. Dworkin Center.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, left, and his executive assistant, Chris Yagelski, at PNW's 25th annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration.
Sgt. Clay and Specialist Garland of the U.S. Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.