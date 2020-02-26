HAMMOND — The Shirley Heinze Land Trust, an organization promoting the preservation of natural lands in La Porte County and surrounding regions, is inviting the public to explore the Calumet region in the kickoff for its series of educational hikes.
According to Shirley Heinze, attendees will be treated to a wealth of knowledge from expert hike leaders, in groups of 15 or less, at outstanding natural areas located across Northwestern Indiana.
This year’s educational hike series includes four outings. It begins with an early spring “Birding Hotspots Hike” on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. until noon, at various locations in north Lake County. The hike will be led by Matt Kalwasinski, who birds extensively in Northwest Indiana and has led birding trips for the Indiana Audubon Society and Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
Depending upon bird activity and weather, participants will visit locations such as the Highland Heron Rookery, Grant Street Marsh in Gary, Seidner Dune & Swale Nature Preserve in Hammond, and Jeorse Park in East Chicago, to look for waterfowl and other early or overwintering birds. Directions will be provided to registrants, and attendees will drive themselves or carpool to each site.
Remaining hikes in the series include a Wildflower Hike on May 2 at Bendix Woods County Park in St. Joseph County, a Reptile and Amphibian Hike on June 6th at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in St. Joseph County, and a Botany Hike on Aug. 29 at Jasper Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Jasper County.
Group size is limited to 15, and advance registration and payment is required. There is a $25 fee per person for each hike. For full details about the hike program, and to register, visit Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s website at www.heinzetrust.org/hike-program.html. You may also register by calling the office at 219-242-8558.
According to Shirley Heinze, since 1981, the Land Trust has protected, restored and maintained northwestern Indiana’s rich and significant natural communities, including tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs, and riparian habitat. More than 2,500 acres in Lake, Porter, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties have been preserved. Shirley Heinze said its nature preserves feature significant scenic and ecological value, and most are open to the public for hiking and enjoying nature. Five of its properties have been dedicated to the people of Indiana as state nature preserves.
For more information on the work and nature preserves of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, visit www.heinzetrust.org, call 219-242-8558, or access its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heinzetrust.
