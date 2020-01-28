MICHIGAN CITY — Eighth graders in Michigan City got a taste of what it's like to be in the Marine Corps ROTC.
Recently, the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) conducted presentations at Krueger and Barker Middle Schools to show eighth graders just exactly what the group does ahead of course scheduling for next year.
The MCJROTC is required to have an enrollment of 100 cadets to keep the program at MCHS, the organization said in a release. During the event, the cadets demonstrated regulation military drills, exhibition drills, numerous physical fitness events, and ended with a question and answer session. The cadet commanding officer, Cadet Capt. Thomas Mizer, and the platoon commanders, Cadets 1st Lieutenants Jessica Wilhelm and Julia Ringstad, told of their experiences in the MCJROTC.
Major Tom McGrath, the senior Marine instructor, addressed the challenges of maintaining the required enrollment.
“Although we have about 1,500 students at MCHS, about one-third of them do not have room in their schedules to take an elective," he said. "Events in the Middle East have not helped, even though we emphasize that there is no military obligation associated with the MCJROTC.”
McGrath told eighth graders the MCJROTC is a leadership program, not a preparation for the military program. If a student is interested in the military, they can obtain advanced promotion as an enlisted person, or ROTC scholarships for the officer programs. McGrath also explained the extra-curricular MCJROTC activities — Drill Team, Rifle Team, Cyber Patriot Team — as well as the program’s commitment to serving the community and involvement in patriotic events.
“We have helped many students,” said Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak. “Whether or not they are interested in the military, this program has guided many boys and girls to the right path in life to be successful.”
The Drill Team will compete next month for the Sectional Championship at Purdue University in West Lafayette. If they win, they will advance to the Marine National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. There is no cost to the cadets or the school for these trips. They are funded by the Marine Corps. The cadets will also continue to support the school and community. Among the events that they support are providing Color Guards for the home basketball games and assistance in setting up and disestablishing the equipment for gymnastics meets.
