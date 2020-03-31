MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School senior Aidan McDonnell has been named an Indiana Academic Regional All-Star by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
He was among only 50 students in the state to earn the distinction.
According to the IASP, the Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but are also actively involved in their schools and communities. The program is produced by the IASP with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University and Purdue University.
McDonnell, son of Barry and Jennifer McDonnell, earned a 4.48 cumulative grade-point average and has represented Marquette in several capacities, including academic clubs, technology team efforts and athletics, a statement from the school said.
He was selected from a group of 280 nominees across Indiana’s public and private accredited schools.
The announcement is yet another IASP honor for McDonnell, who was one of four Marquette students recognized in December 2018 as one of the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2020.
The Indiana Academic All-Stars program aims to give academic achievement the prestige it deserves, motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence, provide an incentive for academic achievement, and promote a positive image of young people, according to IASP.
