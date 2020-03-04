MICHIGAN CITY — Five students from Krueger Middle School received medals at the 2020 Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Festival, which was held on Feb. 8 at Kankakee Valley Middle School.
Clarinetists Sophia Barczak and Natalie White both received gold medals. Jhoselyn Ramos (flute), Ethan David (trumpet) and James Symons (trumpet) all received silver medals.
Krueger Middle School’s band director is George Olson.
