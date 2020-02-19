La PORTE — The La Porte County Parks staff, Park Board and Foundation has selected their annual community awards. These awards were presented at the Feb. 4 Park Board meeting at Red Mill County Park.
The recipient of the "Organization of the Year" award was given to the La Porte High School Building Trades class of 2019-2020. According to the County Parks, Kurt Lawson, the building trades board and the students of this class provided the majority of the labor to construct the new shelter at Luhr County Park.
"It has been a great partnership and we hope the students are learning and enjoying giving back to their local parks department throughout this process," the parks said in a release.
The recipient of the "Outstanding Park Service Award" was Bob Goethals. According to the County Parks, Bob has been a significant addition to the park staff since accepting the maintenance and construction supervisor position two years ago.
"He jumped right in and started making major contributions immediately," the parks said. "In 2018-2019 he took charge of the majority of the construction oversight portion of the LWCF Grant at Luhr including designing and construction of the new shelter."
He was also credited with coordinating and supervising the La Porte Slicer building trades class along with their instructor.
The recipients of the "Volunteer of the Year" was Todd and Trina Walsworth, and Bike Stop Cycling. According to the County Parks, when asked to be on a committee to explore improvements to the La Porte County Shared Bikeways, they agreed to help. First they coordinated the assessment of more than 400 miles and 20 bike routes making note of all problems including signage, road problems and more. They also came up with a plan to re-open the mountain bike trails at Red Mill.
"Each of these award recipients has shown significant support of the parks and its community as a whole," the department said in a release. "On behalf of the staff, our park patrons, and the Park Board, we thank all of our recipients for lending us a helping hand and for their efforts to help provide quality County Parklands."
