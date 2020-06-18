Krueger Middle School has announced its honor roll and principal’s honor students for semester 2, grade period 4.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City chef serving up sandwiches, second chances at new La Porte diner
- Teenage girl injured when gunfire breaks out at house party in Michigan City
- La Porte County schools discussing options for safely reopening in August
- Craigslist scam discovered in Michigan City
- Charges arising from Porter County courtroom appearance dropped against McCormick
- La Porte: Small town becomes part of something big
- Police: Pair arrested after firearm seized from vehicle doing 100 mph on U.S. 20
- Father's Day Giveback Event features basketball tourney, giveaways and more
- Slowing COVID-19 spread: Testing shows fewer Hoosier with infections, more with antibodies
- The Barrelhouse a new development with historic overtones in Elston Grove
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.