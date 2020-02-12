MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Art League has announced its spring session of classes. Every year since 1932 the Art League has been a source of art learning in the community. Annual membership dues are $25, and each semester class fee (for 12 weeks of classes) is $35. Classes are held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Spring classes are as follows:
• March 3, 10 and 17. Susan Rosso will be teaching paper collage, and painting brilliant watercolors.
• March 24 and 31. Wendy Kermen will offer techniques for using watercolors and pastels
• April 7 and 14. Julia Holmaas presents wet on wet watercolors with trees
• April 21 and 28. Laura Krentz will teach painting acrylics with pallet knife.
• May 5 and 12 Cheryl Dudek offers using alcohol inks.
The last Spring class on May 19 will be an end of session critique of artwork that was created and class party including an auction.
All classes will be held at the MCAL studio in the Faith City school building just to the north of the Faith City Assembly of God Church, 1314 W. Woodland, Michigan City. Membership and class fees may be paid to the Art League, P.O. Box 9720, Michigan City, Ind., 46360 or paid the first day of class. Arrive by 6:15 p.m. Spots fill up fast. For more information or if you are planning on joining for the first time, contact Betty Thomas at 219-877-5343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.