MICHIGAN CITY — On Thursday, Feb. 6, Bentwood Tavern in New Buffalo, Michigan, will host a Give-Back Dinner to benefit Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City.
Bentwood Tavern has agreed to donate 50 percent of all food and beverage revenue from the evening to support LCA’s mission.
The Give-Back Dinner runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Eastern time.
According to the LCA, the Center is part of a non-profit agency working to eliminate barriers and provide people of all ages with access to compelling art exhibitions and programs. The organization’s core offerings include the following:
• LCA offers three major art exhibitions per year. Admission is free and open to all, seven days a week.
• Student Learning Tours bring a diverse population of nearly 1,800 students annually to LCA for educational tours and onsite artmaking.
• Offsite arts outreach programming allows LCA’s staff to connect with students at 15 different area schools. Curriculums include Literacy through the Arts, visual arts, dance, photography and STEAM.
• The organization is in its 12th year of providing visual arts classes to adults with cognitive disabilities at no cost to participants.
• Teen Arts Council is a free program connecting passionate teens from regional area high schools with unique, professional arts experiences, including visits to artists' studios and opportunities for college portfolio reviews.
• Class scholarships are available for children and adults who wish to pursue their creative passions at LCA but face financial barriers.
“Because so much of what we do is free, we rely on the support of community partners like Bentwood Tavern to achieve our mission,” said Michelle Shirk, LCA development director. “We are very grateful to have been selected as a 2020 Give-Back Dinner recipient and look forward to an evening of wonderful food and great conversation.”
To make a reservation, visit www.bentwoodtavern.com or call 269-469-1699.
