MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Sail and Power Squadron is presenting two courses this spring. Both courses are free. The only cost is for the student text and materials.
The Basic Boating Course is for new or inexperiences boaters and meets on Thursdays beginning March 26, and lasts through April 30. The course is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at B&E Marine, 31 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. Registration for the first class begins at 6 p.m. to allow for a little extra time to get everyone registered.
The cost for the text and materials is $35. Families are welcome and encouraged. This course meets state specific and National Association of Boating Law Administration (NASBLA) requirements for certification.
The Marine Navigation & Piloting Course meets on Tuesdays beginning March 31 and lasting through May 19. The course lasts from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Michigan City Port Authority Office, 200 Heisman Harbor Road, Michigan City.
The cost of the text and materials is $58, which includes the piloting book and the resource book, “Weekend Navigator.” If you only need the piloting book, the cost is $39. You will also need a plotter, $12, and a divider, $7. There is an optional radar book for $69. Marine Navigation & Piloting students will need to register in advance so appropriate materials may be ordered.
According to the Michigan City Sail and Power Squadron, completion of the course is accepted by most insurance companies. Since 1914, individual squadrons of USPS have provided courses as a service to the boating public to more than 3 million boaters.
Complete course descriptions may be found on the Michigan City Power Squadron’s Facebook page: Michigan City Power Squadron. For more information about the courses, contact Larry Fleck at flecklj@gmail.com.
