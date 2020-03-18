MICHIGAN CITY — Why is science so important even at a young age? It’s beneficial to brain growth and can enhance a child’s logic and capacity for reasoning. With that thought in mind, and while watching her son Charlie play a comparison game, Dr. Stephanie Ryan of Carmel decided to write a children’s book. The book, “Let’s Learn about Chemistry,” is due to be released on June 2.
The book is designed to introduce young scientists to key chemistry concepts and vocabulary using everyday objects, and to support STEM learning for even the youngest of children. With its colorful design, the book is designed to be a fun, engaging and educational way to read about science.
Once the book was written, Dr. Ryan’s goal was to get it into the hands of young children. Late last fall Dr. Ryan contacted the Indiana Head Start Association and offered to donate copies of her book to Head Start programs across the state. On Nov. 19, 2019, Dr. Ryan met with leaders of the Indiana Head Start Association in Indianapolis and provided 590 copies of her book which are headed to Head Start classrooms throughout Indiana. This donation, totaling more than $8,200, will support STEM learning as Head Start prepares our most vulnerable children for kindergarten.
Head Start is a federally funded, comprehensive school readiness program operated in every county in Indiana serving low-income families and children ages birth to five.
