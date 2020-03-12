Organizations

Exchange Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club met on March 10 at the DAV, Michigan City.
Michigan City Exchange Club Program Chair for March, Bill Hazelgrove, introduced Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry by stating, “I think it’s gonna be a boon for Michigan City!”
The Mayor gave a brief biography prior to taking questions from the crowd. He is a 1968 graduate of Michigan City Elston High School and a Purdue alumnus. He is a U.S. Naval Veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent 35 years working as a construction engineer and a member of the Local Carpenter’s Union. He also spent four years on the Michigan City Common Council; two years as its president. When the mayor was asked about the city budget and the Riverboat monies he informed Exchangites that a proposed budget is created by the different entities that make up city government and presented to the common council. The council may except this proposed annual budget or reduce it, but they cannot increase the amount.
Mayor Parry said his administration has revamped the procedure for accepting purchase orders and encumbering funds.
“We fixed a little glitch,” he explained.
The mayor said the city has received approximately $273 million from Blue Chip since their opening. When asked about funding for local schools, the Mayor said he is expanding the Promise Scholarship to include all residents, not just home owners. The scholarship monies will be awarded according to a vesting period.
The mayor received praise from Exchangite and La Porte County Assessor Mike Schultz regarding the hiring of the new Michigan City Controller. The mayor has placed a freeze on all capital expenditures until the fiscal picture of the city is under control.
“It’s time to tighten our belts,” he said.
When asked about his philosophy regarding Riverboat funds, the Mayor stressed the funds should be used to improve life in Michigan City. Parry said the annual budget for the city is approximately $51 million.
“We are going to be more efficient,” he explained
The next meeting of Exchange is March 17. The meeting starts at 12 noon and doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program is to be Michigan City High School Principal Barbara Eason Watkins.
Exchangettes Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Exchangettes Club of Michigan City held their monthly meeting at the Elks Club in Michigan City on Feb. 18.
The speaker for the evening was Janet Beutner, who spoke about upcoming events and the Mayor’s Office. The city of Michigan City launched the new website on Feb. 25. New events will include Coffee with the Mayor (the last Tuesday of every month) and Mayor For A Minute. Other upcoming city events include the Michigan City Patriotic Parade on June 27 and Fireworks on July 4.
Mary Stark won the 50/50 and Terry Laux won the door award.
The next meeting of the Exchangettes Club of Michigan City will be March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Club in Michigan City. New members are always welcome.
